Fed’s Daly: We see domestic economy that is really solid

San Fransico Fed President Mary Daly is back on the wires now, this time speaking in a Bloomberg interview.

Key Quotes:

We see domestic economy that is really solid. Looking carefully at business investment. Fed has tools necessary to do its job. Need to be thoughtful about reaching inflation and jobs goals. I do not consider political issues as a policy maker.

Markets closely watch the Fed comments, as attention turns towards the all-important September Fed meeting. Markets are pricing in a 25bps rate cut next month amid growing trade and recession fears, as indicated by the recent US yield curve inversion.

At the press time, the Treasury yields are losing 1% to 1.80% across the curve, as risk-off persists after a US Navy destroyer entered near islands claimed by China in the South China Sea on Wednesday.