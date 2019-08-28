Fed speakers in the limelight ahead of Sept' meeting.

Fed's Daly is in a "watch and see" position on monetary policy right now.

President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, Mary Daly, who is speaking at the RBNZ / IMF conference in New Zealand, has said that she is in a "watch and see" position on monetary policy right now.

Key comments:

Saw July rate cut as a recalibration of policy, to be slightly accommodative.

Says I'm convinced using our tools early and pre-emptively is better than waiting.

Better to avoid the ditch rather than digging yourself out of the ditch.

Says US growing at solid pace, business investments off but overall economy growing.

Economy is well positioned to continue to grow slightly above trend, reach inflation target.

Concerned about not achieving our 2 % inflation target.

Headwinds include uncertainty, global growth slowdown.

Earlier, Daly warned of the dangers of keeping interest rates very low for a long time, saying there was no free lunch. President Trump on the other hand tweeted that the Fed “cannot “mentally” keep up with the competition –other countries”.

FX implications:

The Fed is a major risk to the FX space and the September meeting is around the corner. The bond market is pricing in a disaster in financial markets and there is no let up in rising prices. The US 2-year Treasury yields edged down again overnight by 2basis point to 1.50% while the 10-year yield ranged between 1.45% and 1.48%. "Markets are pricing 26bp of easing at the 19 September Fed meeting, and a terminal rate of 0.92% (Fed funds rate currently 2.13%)," analysts at Westpac noted.