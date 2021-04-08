Fed's Daly: Seeing a lift in economy that's positive and welcome

Mary C Daly, the President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, says the US is seeing a lift in the economy that's positive and welcome.

She expects a sharp recovery.

She is speaking in a Bloomberg interview.

She added that she expects inflation but argues that it will be transitory.

Market implications

The US dollar is on the offer, in general, this week, down some 1.56% as markets recalibrate the Fed.