Fed's Bullard: Too early to discuss changes in Fed's monthly bond purchases

Even with optimism on the economy, it's still too early to discuss any changes to the Federal Reserve's monthly asset purchases, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Thursday, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Could see a lot of improvement in labour force participation on the basis of school reopening."

"Unemployment rate should fall to 4.5% by the end of the year."

"Rise in bond yields is a good sign so far."

"The evidence for a persistent shift to higher productivity is not there yet."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to these remarks and was last seen losing 0.35% on a daily basis at 89.85.