Fed's Bullard: Rate close to an appropriate rate

James Bullard, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, notes that the rate in the US is now close to an appropriate level, adding that it can stay about where it is or go a little bit higher.

Headlines via Bloomberg

There will not be anything like the taper tantrum again

Fed will communicate effectively

Repeats that he disagrees with the idea 200bp needed

Inflation numbers have been a little surprising

Idea that the economy is growing faster than trend does not match data