Fed's Bullard: Rate close to an appropriate rate

Fed's Bullard: Rate close to an appropriate rateBy Ivan Delgado
James Bullard, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, notes that the rate in the US is now close to an appropriate level, adding that it can stay about where it is or go a little bit higher.
Headlines via Bloomberg
There will not be anything like the taper tantrum again
Fed will communicate effectively
Repeats that he disagrees with the idea 200bp needed
Inflation numbers have been a little surprising
Idea that the economy is growing faster than trend does not match data