Fed's Bostic: US may not return to pre-virus labour market levels before end-2021

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President and CEO Raphael Bostic has crossed the wires saying that there will be some time before Fed rate hikes or removing support.
Additionally, he said that widespread permanent job losses pose risks to the economy and that the US may not return to pre-virus labour market levels before end-2021.
"On balance, I am comfortable with our current policy stance," Bostic said in remarks prepared for a virtual event organized for the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association Annual Meeting.
"As I have detailed today, though the US economy continues to show clear signs of recovery, there remain significant portions where the recovery has been weak or nonexistent."
"Indeed, an unnecessarily slow labor market rebound could just drive historic wedges deeper, continuing to exacerbate the geographic, racial, gender, and income disparities in our economy," Bostic said.
Market implications
Emergency lending programs to support market functioning have been in place throughout the pandemic, but market participants should expect the central bank to sunset some of its emergency lending vehicles after the crisis has passed, Bostic said.
With the combination of fiscal support, markets may view that the Fed can ease off the gas and thus, consequently, the US dollar could firm against currencies whose central bank is continuing to ease.
There has been no immediate market impact on the comments from Bostic today.
