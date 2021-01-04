Fed's Bostic: Still watching for vulnerabilities

The Federal Reserve could begin to trim its monthly asset purchases this year if the distribution of coronavirus vaccines boosts the economy as expected, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Monday in what amounted to a bullish outlook for the coming months.

Key comments

'Hopeful' us 'learning lessons' that will accelerate vaccine distribution.''

''Baseline is 'somewhat difficult' start of year, stronger recovery beginning perhaps in Q2.''

''New fiscal stimulus package will help avoid 'some of worst outcomes.''

''Still watching for vulnerabilities.''

There was no reaction to the comments with the market fully pricing in the Federal Reserve's lower for longer approach.