Fed’s Bostic: Start of Fed balance sheet drawdown going well

Fed’s Bostic: Start of Fed balance sheet drawdown going wellBy Dhwani Mehta
The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) offers more comments from the Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic’s speech:
The start to central bank balance sheet reduction is going well, in part because the economy is in a good place to deal with the shift in monetary policy.
"While much is uncertain about this unprecedented policy unwinding, there are good reasons to think that the effects of a gradual and predictable ramping down of the balance sheet will be smaller than the effects measured as the balance sheet expanded"
"Although I don't expect financial market conditions to be significantly affected in the coming months by balance-sheet reductions themselves, I, along with my colleagues, will obviously be monitoring financial markets for any change in financial conditions that could affect the macroeconomy"
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.