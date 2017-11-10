Fed’s Bostic: Start of Fed balance sheet drawdown going well

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) offers more comments from the Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic’s speech:

The start to central bank balance sheet reduction is going well, in part because the economy is in a good place to deal with the shift in monetary policy.

"While much is uncertain about this unprecedented policy unwinding, there are good reasons to think that the effects of a gradual and predictable ramping down of the balance sheet will be smaller than the effects measured as the balance sheet expanded"

"Although I don't expect financial market conditions to be significantly affected in the coming months by balance-sheet reductions themselves, I, along with my colleagues, will obviously be monitoring financial markets for any change in financial conditions that could affect the macroeconomy"