Fed's Bostic - Balance Sheet runoff not seen as significant tightening

Fed's Bostic - Balance Sheet runoff not seen as significant tighteningBy Omkar Godbole
Comments from Atlanta Fed President Bostic crossing the wires via Bloomberg-
- Balance sheet roll off start not seen as significant tightening
- Size of Federal Reserve balance sheet once normalised is an open question
- Hurricanes won't knock US economy off track
- US economy appears to be on a solid footing
- Inflation to drift up to 2% over the next year or so
The Fed is set to begin the process of balance sheet normalization from this month.
