Fed's balance sheet may hit record high by May 2020 - Charlie Bilello

Federal Reserve's balance sheet may hit record highs above $4.516 trillion in May 2020 if the rapid pace of expansion witnessed over the last 3.5 months sustains, according to the popular investor and analyst Charlie Bilello.
The central bank has increased its balance sheet size by more than $330 billion since September.
At press time, the balance sheet stands near $4.10 trillion.
The Fed started buying Treasuries in September after the money markets went ballistic, sending overnight interest rates as high as 10%.
President Powell has reiterated multiple times that the ongoing purchases of treasuries is not a part of a quantitative easing program. Most experts, however, are of the opinion that the Fed has embarked on the round four of the QE program.
