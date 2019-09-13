Next week, the key event in the US will be the Federal Reserve meeting. According to National Bank of Canada analysts, the FOMC will cut rates and the question is by how much.
Key Quotes:
“In the U.S., the Federal Reserve will cut benchmark rates this week, the question is by how much. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard has recently argued in favor of a 50-basis point cut and there is indeed an argument to be made in favour of such a policy path. Trade uncertainties are still very much an issue and, judging from the latest ISM report, factory conditions are now deteriorating.”
“The key going forward will be to see whether the slowdown in manufacturing spreads to other sectors of the economy. As of now, the labour market remains sufficiently strong to accommodate new entrants to the labour force and support healthy consumer spending. Inflation, meanwhile, is trending up towards target. On the financial front, new issuance of corporate bonds has been on fire lately and stock indices stand near all-time highs.”
“In our opinion, it would be difficult for the Fed to justify a 50-basis point move in such an environment, especially given that trade talks between the U.S. and China are set to resume in October. We are therefore calling for a 25-bps cut on Wednesday to be followed by another similarly-sized move before the end of the year.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends its decline amid upbeat US consumer confidence
EUR/USD is extending its falls toward 1.1050 after US Consumer Sentiment beat expectations with 92 points. Earlier, retail sales met expectations.
GBP/USD rises above 1.24 as Brexit uncertainty prevails
GBP/USD hits a 6-week high above 1.24. The DUP dismissed reports that it would accept special treatment for the province as a solution to the backstop. The EU is ready to grant a Brexit extension as Johnson faces growing criticism.
USD/JPY: holding in higher ground ahead of US Retail Sales
Risk appetite dominates the financial world, weighing on safe-haven assets. US Retail Sales and the preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index up next. USD/JPY bullish case prevails, 107.45 critical Fibonacci support.
Gold remains on track to end week below $1,500
The troy ounce of the precious metal rose above $1,500 but failed to preserve its strength as the upbeat market sentiment made it difficult for the safe-haven gold to find demand.
The good, the bad and the extremely ugly crypto
XRP is in a borderline situation and with little room for doubt. Bitcoin demonstrates its power and positions itself as the emerging leader. Ethereum is in an intermediate situation, far from risk but also from opportunity.