Fed Press Conference: Chairman Jerome Powell speech live stream – March 17

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve System, will be delivering his remarks on the monetary policy outlook at a press conference following the meeting of the Board of Governors. Powell's speech will start at 18:30 GMT.
About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)
Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028.
EUR/USD surges as most Fed members see no hikes through 2023
EUR/USD has shot higher to 1.1950 after the Fed's dot plot showed a majority of members see no hikes through 2023. The dollar is on the back foot despite falling yields.
GBP/USD slides below 1.39 on rising US yields
GBP/USD has succumbed to a yield-fueled dollar advance. US ten-year Treasuries are marching toward 1.70% ahead of the critical Fed decision.
Fed's dot plot to provide next directional clue for XAU/USD
Gold continues to fluctuate in weekly range between key levels. USD gathers strength amid rising US Treasury bond yields. FOMC policymakers will reveal long-term rate expectations in Economic Projections.
SEC v. Ripple case takes another turn that could boost XRP price by 60%
SEC v. Ripple case reached a new milestone on Monday as the defendant responded with a letter to the judge. The letter states that the SEC’s motion to strike the company’s lack of fair notice defense is disfavored and not allowed in this Circuit.
SNDL Stock and Forecast: Sundial Growers Inc set for further gains on SAF news
Sundial Growers (SNDL) continues to probe higher on Tuesday after the positive reaction to Monday's SAF Group joint venture. SNDL shares closed 14% higher on Monday and are 1.5% on Tuesday at $1.64. Sundial (SNDL) results are due tomorrow March 17 with a conference call on March 18.