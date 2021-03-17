US: Fed leaves rates unchanged, stays prepared to adjust policy stance as appropriate

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) on Wednesday announced that it left the benchmark interest rate, the target range for federal funds, unchanged at 0%-0.25% as widely expected.

Key takeaways from policy statement as summarized by Reuters

"Fed will continue to increase bond purchases by at least $80 bln/month of treasuries and $40 bln/month of MBS until substantial further progress made on maximum employment and price stability goals."

"Fed vote in favour of policy was unanimous."

"Will maintain current fed funds rate until labour market has reached maximum employment and inflation has risen to 2% and is on track to exceed that for some time."

"Will maintain the accommodative policy until inflation runs moderately above 2% for some time, so that inflation averages 2% over time and longer-term inflation expectations remain well-anchored at 2%."

"Fed is prepared to adjust monetary policy stance as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Fed’s goals."

"Indicators of economic activity and employment have turned up recently following a moderation in the pace of the recovery."

"Inflation continues to run below 2%."

"Overall financial conditions remain accommodative, reflecting measures to support the economy and the flow of credit to US households and businesses."

"Sectors most adversely affected by the pandemic remain weak."

"Path of economy will depend significantly on the course of the virus, including progress on vaccinations."

"Public health crisis continues to weigh on economic activity, poses considerable risks to the outlook."

"Will conduct overnight reverse repurchase agreement with a per-counterparty limit of $80 billion per day, effective March 18, 2021."

"Increase in the per-counterparty limit for on rrp from $30 billion per day reflects the evolution of US dollar funding markets and helps ensure the facility supports effective policy implementation."