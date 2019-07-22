Fed nominee Judy Shelton calls for 50 basis point cut – Washington Post

- Judy Shelton advocates for a 50 basis point cut but markets ignore the hype.
- Markets are in consolidation, confined to familiar ranges.
Judy Shelton who is an economic advisor to President Donald Trump and known for her advocacy for a return to the gold standard and for her criticisms of the Federal Reserve was nominated earlier this month by Trump to the Federal Reserve - Indeed, Shelton’s views on US interest rates echo Trump’s repeated calls for the Fed to lower them. In fact, she believes interest rates should be cut to zero.
In recent trade, an article, published by the Washington Post, reports that Shelton is calling for a 50 basis point cut at this month's Federal Open Market Committee meeting.
“I would have voted for a 50-basis point cut at the June meeting,” she said in an email.
The article notes that Wall Street's traders have been anticipating a more modest 25 basis point cut when the Fed meets to set interest rate policy on July 30 and 31, but Shelton said there is justification for a deeper cut, citing weak economic conditions overseas.
“I do think global conditions and the clear monetary paths being signaled by other central banks are a factor in considering how much our own Federal Reserve might choose to lower on July 31,” Shelton said.
Meanwhile, there are no surprises for the markets in such an article, as it is widely expected for such heads in the industry to voice such opinions so close to the event. The stock market is in consolidation and the Dollar is supported more so by Friday's rally on the back of Fed dove Bullard who said an easing now would be insurance against a slowdown, favouring a 25bp cut (rather than 50bp), while not expecting the Fed to be entering into an easing cycle.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD directionless just above 1.1200
The EUR/USD pair has started the week gapping lower amid tensions in the Middle East giving the greenback an extra lift. ECB monetary policy decision later this week weighing on the shared currency.
GBP/USD depressed but off daily lows
The Sterling came under selling pressure on news that Sir Alan Duncan has resigned as foreign office minister in the middle of a conflict with Iran. Tensions mounts ahead of Tories’ leadership definition.
USD/JPY remains in daily range below 108 following Kuroda comments
The USD/JPY pair is having a hard time finding direction in the second half of the day and continues to move sideways below the 108 mark.
Gold in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range below $1430 area
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the mid-European session on Monday and remained confined in a narrow trading band, around the $1425 region.
Altcoins are set up to hunt for Bitcoin
Among the main Altcoins, only Ethereum is yet to be crossed upwards. XRP moves in another ecosystem and will not pull the market. Libra may be positive, not a danger to the market.