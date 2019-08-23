Fed: Expect three rate cuts by end-2019 - Barclays

The Barclays Research Team has revised its expectations on the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate cut outlook, in the face of the looming Brexit risks.
Expecting deeper cuts from the FOMC because of the Brexit recession.
See 3 Fed rate cuts by the end of this year vs. the previous forecast of 2 cuts.
The no-deal Brexit will be an added drag on global growth.
