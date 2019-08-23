Fed: Expect three rate cuts by end-2019 - Barclays

The Barclays Research Team has revised its expectations on the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate cut outlook, in the face of the looming Brexit risks.

Key Quotes:

Expecting deeper cuts from the FOMC because of the Brexit recession.

See 3 Fed rate cuts by the end of this year vs. the previous forecast of 2 cuts.

The no-deal Brexit will be an added drag on global growth.

