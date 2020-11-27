FB Stock News, Price and Quote: Facebook, Inc continues its path of volatility amidst another ad blunder

- NASDAQ:FB dips during Wednesday’s trading session despite the NASDAQ gaining on the day.
- Facebook’s latest ad tool has added another black eye to its corporate reputation.
- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sees another antitrust team being formed in the UK for 2021.
NASDAQ:FB heads into the American Thanksgiving Holiday on a down note as the stock shed 0.48% to close the day on Wednesday at $275.59. Perhaps no company has been under as much scrutiny this year as Facebook, especially during the recent United States presidential election. Market-wise, Facebook has done well enough, returning over 36% to investors over the past 52-weeks which has outpaced the benchmark S&P 500 by over 20% during that same time period.
Facebook has suffered yet another blemish on its far-from-pristine record with regards to self-reporting for ads. The latest glitch will cost Facebook millions of dollars in credits to advertising companies that use the social media platform to reach customers. While Facebook has been under extreme criticism in its home country, things may also prove to get difficult moving forward as the European Union has recently updated its legislation with regards to market access through digital content. The U.K. has also announced a new antitrust team that is being put together to investigate the big tech companies and ensuring that there is public transparency in the future.
FB stock forecast
Despite all of the headlines and scrutiny that Facebook faces on what seems like a daily basis, the company continues to be a money-making juggernaut with a stellar balance sheet and near-monopolistic dominance in the social media landscape. While investors may have ethical dilemmas when looking to buy shares of Facebook, there is no denying that it is a rock-solid investment and should continue to do well into the future.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rising toward two-month highs amid dollar weakness
EUR/USD is trading closer to the recent highs of 1.1940 as the dollar resumes its decline. Optimism about the US transition and covid vaccines is weighing on the safe-haven dollar.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.33 amid Brexit acrimony
GBP/USD is falling toward 1.33 as both the EU and the UK report difficulties in reaching a Brexit agreement. The thorny issues remain fisheries, governance and setting a level playing field.
XAU/USD hangs near multi-month lows, just above $1800 mark
Gold continues to find some support ahead of the 200-day SMA, around $1800 mark. A subdued USD demand was seen as a key factor that benefitted the yellow metal. COVID-19 vaccine optimism undermined the safe-haven commodity and capped gains.
Forex Today: Dollar in the red on Black Friday, Brexit and vaccine developments eyed
Markets are edging higher and the dollar is on the back foot as some American traders are set to return from the Thanksgiving holiday. Optimism about a vaccine and the US transition is outweighing the grim virus reality and Brexit uncertainty.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!