Fauci says states with major outbreaks should ‘seriously look at shutting down’ again

'I think any state that is having a serious problem, that state should seriously look at shutting down,” Fauci said Wednesday. “It’s not for me to say, because each state is different.'

Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease official, is advising that some states seriously consider “shutting down” again if they are facing major resurgences of the virus — a warning that conflicts with President Trump’s push to reopen the country as quickly as possible, The washington post has reported.

Fauci added Thursday that he hopes there’s not a need for new shutdowns, saying it 'would not be viewed very, very favorably,' and urged states to pause their reopening process to slow the spread of the virus so that renewed shutdowns are not necessary.

Market implications

About 1.3 million Americans filed for unemployment for the first time last week, according to the Labor Department.

The ISM business surveys is also an alarming factor that markets will soon have to price in, either before or after the fact.

The data indicate that larger firms are looking to shrink their workforces in the face of lower revenues and weaker corporate profits.

The US stock market has continued to ignore such implications and roosters could come home to roost which would likely benefit the US dollar for its safe-haven qualities.