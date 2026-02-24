Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD steadies around $87.50 due to safe-haven demand

Silver price (XAG/USD) halts its four-day winning streak, trading around $87.50 per troy ounce during the Asian hours on Tuesday. However, the safe-haven metal may regain its ground amid global trade uncertainty and heightened geopolitical concerns.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that US President Donald Trump’s administration is weighing new national security tariffs targeting six industries, following a Supreme Court ruling last week that invalidated several of his second-term levies. According to the report, the proposed measures would be implemented under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 and would remain separate from the 15% global tariff Trump announced on Saturday.

The policy shift prompted swift signs of retaliation. The European Union (EU) signaled it may pause ratification of its trade agreement with the United States (US), while doubts persist over the durability of the new measures, as Congress is unlikely to extend them beyond the 150-day limit.

Meanwhile, India and the US have postponed a planned three-day meeting between trade negotiators aimed at finalizing the interim trade pact, as Washington recalibrates its global tariff strategy after the Supreme Court struck down the administration’s broad reciprocal duty framework.

The safe-haven demand for Silver remains stronger as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have remained elevated for weeks after Trump suggested that a potential strike on Iran could be imminent. However, Oman confirmed that a third round of talks between Washington and Tehran will proceed this week in Geneva, easing concerns over a prolonged conflict between the two sides.