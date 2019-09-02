Ex-UK PM Blair warns Labour: Don't fall into election 'elephant trap'

Former Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair warned on Monday, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn “should see an election before Brexit is decided for the elephant trap it is.”

Blair added: “Boris Johnson knows that if no-deal Brexit stands on its own as a proposition it might well fail but if he mixes it up with the Corbyn question in a general election he could succeed despite a majority being against a no-deal Brexit because some may fear a Corbyn premiership more.”

The UK political chaos on the Brexit issue continues to undermine the pound, as the Cable drops -0.60% to 1.2085, off the 1.2076 lows.