Ex-Italian PM Renzi: Ready to work with 5-Star Movement

Comments are hitting the wires from the former Italian Prime Minister (PM) Renzi, via Reuters, as he says that he could be prepared to work with 5-Star Movement if he felt it could lead to a government with a constructive attitude towards Europe.

This comes after Giuseppe Conte resigned as Italy’s PM on Tuesday, triggering a search for a new administration to avoid snap elections and deal with a faltering economy.

At the press time, the EUR/USD pair trades depressed just below the 1.11 handle, but remains exposed to further downside risks, despite Tuesday’s rebound.