The Chinese Global Times is out with the latest comments on the US-China likely Phase One trade deal, citing Wei Jianguo, former Vice Minister of Commerce.
“The US is "very anxious' to reach a trade deal with China but Beijing won't agree if the US does not cancel some tariffs”, Jianguo noted.
The Chinese news outlet also cites some sources, as saying that “China will not accept a phase one deal if the US only suspends new tariffs that it has threatened to impose on Chinese goods.”
The market mood appears rather cautious at the Tokyo open, as markets take into account the latest trade-related updates, with the reports raising doubts that may risk a likely Phase One trade deal between the US and China.
The USD/JPY pair trades little changed around 109.15, Treasury yields turn south while S&P 500 futures trade flat so far this Wednesday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Teasing double top breakdown
EUR/USD's pullback from highs near 1.1180 has established a double top pattern on the daily chart. The pair is currently trading around the neckline support of 1.1073. A close below that level would confirm breakdown and open the doors for 1.0966.
GBP/USD: Buyers and sellers jostle inside triangle above 200-day SMA
GBP/USD stays inside a three-week-old symmetrical triangle formation while taking rounds to 1.2883 during Wednesday’s Asian session. Strong RSI, quote’s sustained trading beyond 200-day SMA keep buyers hopeful.
USD/JPY: Bears attack 109.00 amid souring risk sentiment
With risk-off trades back in vogue amid potential risks to the US-China Phase One trade deal, the demand for the safe-haven Yen is on the rise, now pushing USD/JPY lower to test the 109 handle, as markets ignored the poor Japanese Services PMI and BOJ minutes.
Gold stays close to 7-week low despite recent doubts over US-China trade deal
Although recent updates concerning the US-China trade deal keep recent optimism in check, strong US dollar (USD) and calls for a halt in the US Fed’s rate cuts seem to please the Gold bears. The bullion stays close to $1,484.
Positive trade headlines resonate but have the sentiment waves peaked?
The primary catalyst for the moves is that the US was considering whether to remove some tariffs on Chinese goods as a concession to securing stage one of the deal. CNY strengthen past the 7 per dollar mark as well.