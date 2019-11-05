Beijing has doubled down on demands that may threaten trade agreement with the US – Nikkei

Amid broad optimism surrounding the “Phase One” trade agreement between the United States (US) and China, Nikkei releases a news story saying that Beijing has doubled down on demands that may threaten to delay a preliminary trade agreement.
The news story cites not much hype concerning the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic and the annual meeting of the Communist Party of China as signaling the dragon nation’s push to withdraw all tariffs levied since summer of last year before entering an agreement.
Key quotes
The biggest sticking point is the complete withdrawal of US tariffs. Since summer 2018, the White House slapped duties of up to 25% on about $360 billion worth of Chinese imports. Beijing has refused to budge on this issue since the tariffs have hurt the country's supply chain.
Beijing still faces tall hurdles in its quest to eliminate all punitive tariffs. US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has warned of the potential of China backtracking on its pledges once the duties are lifted.
Both sides are also jockeying on where to ink the initial trade agreement. Trump wants to hold the signing ceremony in the US and suggested the electoral battleground state of Iowa. The idea is to drum up support from his base among farmers, especially as he faces impeachment hearings.
But if Chinese President Xi Jinping travels to US soil, he risks dealing with an unwanted surprise at the eleventh hour on Trump's home turf. Such a scenario would inflict heavy damage on the political capital he built over the past several weeks.
FX implication
Despite creating almost no immediate market impact, news like this could be considered as a trigger to change the present mood that supports the likelihood of the US-China trade deal and fuels market optimism. As a result, safe-havens could witness a recovery while the Australian dollar (AUD) and the USD might have to trim some of their latest gains should traders pay more attention to the headlines.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD challenging critical support as dollar rules
The EUR/USD pair is pressuring the 38.2% retracement of its October rally at around 1.1065, amid mounting hopes the US-China trade war will soon begin to end. US upbeat ISM Non-Manufacturing Index added to dollar’s strength.
GBP/USD trading below 1.29 after upbeat UK Services PMI
GBP/USD is trading below 1.29. UK Services PMI marginally beat expectations with 50 points. Election polls continue showing a substantial lead for the Conservatives.
USD/JPY steadies above 109, looks to register highest daily close since May
The combination of broad-based USD strength and upbeat market mood on Tuesday allowed the USD/JPY pair to build on Monday's gains.
Gold drops to two-week lows near $1,480, erases more than $25 on the day
The bearish pressure surrounding the XAU/USD pair intensified on Tuesday after it broke below the $1,500 mark.
Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Multi-trillion business fuels Stellar Lumens’ bonfire
The hot topic of the day is Stellar Lumens and the great campfire it has set up to burn around 50 million tokens. The market response has been an increase of more than 20% in XLM’s price during the Asian session.