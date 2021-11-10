Evergrande News: Will Chinese real-estate giant avoid default?

- China's Evergrande is due to make an offshore bond coupon payment.
- A failure to pay the overdue $148 million bond coupon will result in a formal default.
- Heightened concerns over a spillover to other sectors could weigh on sentiment.
China's Evergrande Group has to pay another overdue bond coupon payment, this time worth $148 million, to avoid a formal default on Wednesday. Heightened fears over the liquidity crisis in the Chinese real-estate sector spilling over to other sectors could trigger a flight to safety if Evergrande defaults.
Back in October, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) noted that the impact of Evergrande's debt problems on the banking system was controllable and reassured that it would protect the rights and interests of home buyers. However, there was no word from the company regarding its upcoming overdue payment and investors grow concerned about its ability to avoid a default.
Citing two sources with the knowledge of the matter, Reuters reported that some bond holders had not received coupon payments at the end of the Asian session on Wednesday.
Last week, Chinese property developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd announced that it missed a payment on a wealth management product, reminding investors of the dreadful condition the sector is in.
On a positive note, Evergrande reportedly sold 530 million shares of its stake in Hong Kong-based tech company HengTen in a series of sales since November 4, raising more than $140 million in the process.
The data from China revealed that the Producer Price Index (PPI) jumped to 13.5% on a yearly basis in October, the highest reading in 26 years, from 10.7% in September. This print revived worries over the world's second-biggest economy going into stagflation by suggesting that inflation could continue to push higher with producers passing the price increases to consumers.
Market implications
The Shanghai Composite Index (SSEC), which was down more than 1% at one point, lost 0.4% to close at 3,492 points.
According to a report published by the Securities Times on Wednesday, several real estate companies unveiled plans to China's inter-bank bond market regulator to issue debt in the inter-bank market. This development triggered a rebound and the Real Estate Index registered its largest one-day increase since October by rising 5%.
Evergrande Group (3333 HK) (EGRNF) Stock News: Has Evergrande Group defaulted?
Meanwhile, American investors seem to have adopted a cautious stance with the S&P futures falling 0.15% ahead of the opening bell.
In case risk-off flows start to dominate the financial markets with Evergrande missing its payment, Wall Street's main indexes could suffer heavy losses and the flight-to-safety could provide a boost to the greenback. Risk-sensitive currencies, such as the AUD and the NZD, are likely to face heavy selling pressure if the mood sours.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the CPI data on Wednesday, November 10. Investors expect the CPI to edge lower to 5.3% on a yearly basis from 5.4% in September and see the Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, staying unchanged at 4%.