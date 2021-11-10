Evergrande Group (3333 HK) (EGRNF) Stock News: Has Evergrande Group defaulted?

- Evergrande Group is due to make a large bond coupon payment of C$150 million on Wednesday.
- Sources tell Reuters that some bondholders have not received coupon payments.
- A 30-day grace period expires Wednesday, which would mean a default.
Evergrande Group (3333.HK) (EGRNF) is about to step back into the limelight on Wednesday as rumours swirl that it has defaulted on some bond payments. The stock caused a serious sell-off in global equity markets about a month ago, but investors banked on it being too big to fail and that China would step in to limit contagion effects. Well, that theory may need more examining today as Reuters reports that offshore debt may be about to be defaulted on.
Evergrande Group news
Evergrande Group was never out of trouble, but the company now looks to have defaulted on overseas bonds, which would be more of a serious hit to global financial markets and a stronger warning signal of contagion. Other property developers in China have been struggling to meet debt obligations as the sector looks to be in increasing trouble. China has staged high-level meetings to try and avert the crisis including possible backing from state companies. However, a default on overseas debt would be a much bigger hit reputationally and see investors' concerns elevated. Evergrande Group has about $300 billion in debt. Companies can miss debt repayments, but they have 30 days to catch up essentially. Once that 30 days is over then the company is said to have defaulted.
The US Federal Reserve on Tuesday already had raised concerns with the Chinese property sector as issues spread to other developers. Fantasia Holdings Group stock cratered by up to 50% on Wednesday as Fantasia said there is no guarantee it will be able to meet its financial obligations following its failure to meet a payment deadline on October 4.
Fantasia Holdings Group graph, daily
S&P downgraded Shimao Group holdings on Wednesday also. Kaisa Group (1638.HK) said last week it had missed a payment, and sources told Reuters on Tuesday that Kaisa had requested help to meet payments. Fitch downgraded Kaisa.
Evergrande Group daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases below 1.1600 on firmer US dollar, US inflation eyed
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1600, snapping a three-day uptrend amid a rebound in the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields. The risk sentiment remains sour amid growing worries over inflation and the Chinese indebted property sector. All eyes on US inflation.
GBP/USD extends slide toward 1.3500 on renewed dollar strength
GBP/USD came under bearish pressure in the early European session, pressured by the broad-based dollar strength. The pair is edging lower toward 1.3500 as investors await US inflation data and fresh headlines surrounding Brexit negotiations.
Gold looks north, key levels to watch
Gold price has entered a phase of upside consolidation after hitting a wall of resistance at the critical $1,834 level. The dynamics in the Treasury yields and the US dollar continues to play out ahead of the US inflation data.
XRP lags while BTC and ETH take lead
Bitcoin price continues to set new highs as buyers come out of the woodwork. Ethereum price locks in on $5,000 and shows no signs of slowing down. Ripple price needs to flip $1.41 into support floor to revisit $2.
US October CPI preview: Inflation data unlikely to discourage gold bulls Premium
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the CPI data on Wednesday, November 10. Investors expect the CPI to edge lower to 5.3% on a yearly basis from 5.4% in September and see the Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, staying unchanged at 4%.