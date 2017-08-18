Event risks ahead for today - Westpac

Event risks ahead for today - WestpacBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Westpac offered the key event risks ahead for today in Asia, Europe, and Tthe US.
Key Quotes:
"NZ: Migration remains strong, with a record monthly gain in June; July’s update should preserve the theme.
UK: Aug Rightmove house prices previously rose 0.1% in Jul as political and economic uncertainty are weighing on price growth.
US: Jul Chicago Fed activity index was last at 0.13 pointing to growth around trend. The index has been oscillating around the zero ‘at-trend’ point for the whole of 2017."
