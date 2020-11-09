EU’s von der Leyen: Still far apart with UK on fisheries, state aid in trade talks

The European Union (EU) and the UK still stand far apart on the issues of fisheries and state aid despite the progress in Brexit negotiations lately, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said in a tweet over the weekend, per Reuters.

Key quotes

“We took stock of the negotiations with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson today. Some progress has been made, but large differences remain especially on level playing field and fisheries.”

“Our teams will continue working hard next week. We will remain in close contact in the next days.”

Early Monday, EU’s Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier said that the work continues on the Brexit trade talks.

Market reaction

GBP/USD consolidates the advance to multi-day highs of 1.3194, now trading around 1.3175, up 0.15% on a daily basis. Focus remains on the BOE Governor Andrew Bailey’s speech.