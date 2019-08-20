EU's Verhofstadt: No majority in EU parliament remove backstop from Withdrawal Agreement

Echoing the EU's unwillingness to remove the Irish backstop, "I don’t see any majority in the European parliament to remove the backstop from the Withdrawal Agreement," the EU's Brexit Coordinator Guy Verhofstadt tweeted out.

"It is a vital insurance policy, negotiated in good faith & supported by the people of the Island of Ireland. The time for bluster & political blame games is fast running out."

Meanwhile, citing a leaked government document, Reuters in the last hour reported that the EU27 member states regretted the fact that the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson failed to offer any concrete proposals as an alternative arrangement to replace the backstop.

As the Brexit deadlock remains, the GBP/USD pair pushes lower and was last down 0.38% on the day at 1.2079.