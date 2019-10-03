EU’s Verhofstadt: Initial reaction to UK proposals 'not positive'

Responding to the Brexit proposals unveiled by the UK PM Boris Johnson on Wednesday, the European Union (EU) lawmaker and Head of the Brexit Steering Group Guy Verhofstadt said that initial reaction to Johnson’s plan is not positive.
Key Quotes:
“I can tell you that the first reaction of the Brexit Steering Group was not positive, not positive in the sense that we don’t think that this is really the safeguards that Ireland needs.”
When asked if the proposal was a serious attempt to break the deadlock or designed to shift the blame onto Brussels if it’s a no-deal Brexit, he said: “I think that last point was not so bad”.
