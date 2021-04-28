EU’s Verhofstadt: European Parliament approves the EU-UK trade and cooperation agreement

The European Union’s (EU) leading lawmaker Guy Verhofstadt said on Wednesday, the European Parliament has backed the post-Brexit trade deal between the UK and the old continent.

Verhofstadt tweeted out: “The @Europarl_EN approves the EU - UK trade & cooperation agreement! The first trade deal in history to put up barriers & remove freedoms? A failure for both sides, but better than nothing. I still believe one day an ambitious young politician will want UK to lead in EU again!”

The EU had requested for another two months until 30 April to ratify the Brexit deal in early February.

GBP/USD reaction

The pound caught a fresh bid on the above comments, as GBP/USD bounces off daily lows of 1.3866 to now trade at 1.3873, still down 0.28% on the day.

