EU’s Oettinger: If UK doesn't pay 39m divorce money, it 'would lose any credibility in future negotiations' with EU

Responding to the UK Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson ‘s latest comments on the divorce bill amount on Sunday, the European Union (EU) Budget Commissioner Günther Oettinger said, “if UK doesn't pay 39m divorce money 'no court in the world' would rule in EU's favor. But UK 'would lose any credibility in future negotiations' with EU 'and other potential partners'.”

PM Johnson said that if Britain leaves the European Union without a deal, it will no longer legally owe the GBP 39 billion divorce bill agreed by his predecessor Theresa May.

The US-China trade war escalation and the latest negative Brexit headlines appear to have little to no impact on the sterling, as the Cable keeps its range around the 1.2275 level so far this Monday.