EU’s Malmstrom: EU is not really equipped to deal with a changing world on trade

In an interview with the Financial Times (FT), the European Union (EU) outgoing Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said that the EU is ill-equipped to face US, China on trade.

Additional Quotes:

EU has to do more to stand up for its businesses.

Not really equipped to deal with a changing world.

Especially with a world order with an aggressive China and US.

EU member states should abandon national vetoes over foreign policy.

WTO's crisis is bigger than Trump.

Shares the view of criticism against the WTO.

