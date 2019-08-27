EU's Junkcer: Ready to engage on Brexit with UK if suitable proposals put forward

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker crossed the wires in the last minutes, saying that the EU stands ready to engage on Brexit with the UK if suitable proposals are put forward.

"It is up to the UK government to come with concrete proposals that are compatible with the Withdrawal Agreement," Juncker added and announced that he will have a telephone call with British Prime Minister Johnson on Tuesday afternoon.

Juncker's comments seem to have provided an additional boost to the British pound. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.4% on the day at 1.2265.