EU's Juncker: I am happy and relieved that we reached a deal but sad because Brexit is happening

- GBP/USD rallied towards the 1.30 handle on Brexit optimism.
- EU's Juncker speaks in a presser following EU endorsment of the new Brexit agreement with the UK.
In a press conference, EU's Juncker says "what we agreed on is much more than a deal, it provides legal certainty to problems created by Brexit."
More from Juncker:
Says Brexit deal safeguards peace and stability on the island of Ireland.
Says deal provides transition period until end-2020.
Says Irish solution protects stability in Ireland and EU internal market.
Says a deal provides for an ambitious free-trade agreement with no tariffs or quotas.
Says I am happy and relieved that we reached a deal but sad because Brexit is happening.
FX implications:
GBP is not out of the woods yet. This weekend will be critical as the PM of the UK will have to try and get the deal through Parliament on Saturday with the DUP opposing it. DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds proclaimed that PM Johnson has been "too eager by far to get a deal at any cost". Indeed, there could be an extension to the Brexit deadline if MPs rejected it which means further uncertainty for GBP and UK politics. For now, we have seen GBP/USD rally towards the 1.30 handle on optimism.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sticks to daily gains above 1.1100
The EUR/USD pair consolidates intraday gains, despite not so encouraging Brexit headlines after all. Mixed US data keeps the greenback under pressure, as well as equities trading in the green.
GBP/USD comfortable above 1.2800, focus shifts to Parliament
The EU27 approved the latest withdrawal agreement and the political declaration, as expected. Broad dollar’s weakness underpins the pair ahead of Parliament's extraordinary session next Saturday.
USD/JPY: stuck in a range above mid-108.00s pivotal point
The USD/JPY pair climbed higher toward the 109 handle during the European Trading hours as the announcement of the Brexit deal made allowed risk-on flows to dominate the markets.
Gold lacks any firm direction, stuck in a range around $1490 area
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, around the $1490 region through the early European session on Thursday.
As soon as the China deal falls apart the dollar will rise again
Where does the dollar go from here? We might wonder if an okay US economy still fades a bit in the face of a recovering European and perhaps UK economy. We guess the dollar is not getting a comeuppance right now, just a correction.