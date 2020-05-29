EU's De Rynck: No appetite on EU side to revise mandate on fisheries

"It is a tall order to get an agreement on fisheries by the deadline," Stefaan De Rynck, senior advisor of Michel Barnier, Chief EU Negotiator for Brexit, said on Friday. "There is no appetite on the EU side to revise the mandate on fisheries."

De Rynck further noted that they must find "space for compromise," as reported by Reuters.

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair largely ignored these remarks and was last seen gaining 0.2% on the day at 1.2340. In the meantime, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was down 1.05% at 6,154.75 points.