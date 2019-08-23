EU's Barnier: Withdrawal Agreement is best deal possible based on UK redlines

Following his meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, European Union (EU) Chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier reiterated that the Withdrawal Agreement is the best deal possible based on UK redlines.

"We are ready to analyse UK proposals that are realistic, operational & compatible with our principles. EU wants an orderly withdrawal but is ready for any outcome," Barnier tweeted out.

The GBP/USD inched higher on these comments and was last seen trading at 1.2263, adding 0.1% on a daily basis.