EU's Barnier to talk to EU fisheries ministers on Friday – Reuters

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, will talk to some EU fisheries ministers on Friday to discuss the state of play in trade negotiations with the UK, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing an EU official familiar with the matter.

According to the source, this is not seen as an "urgent meeting."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the British pound's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.22% on the day at 1.3352 and the EUR/GBP was gaining 0.2% at 0.8919.