EU's Barnier to return to Brussels shortly after meeting UK’s Frost – Reuters

European Union (EU) Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier is expected to shortly return to Brussels from London on Friday after concluding a morning meeting with his British counterpart David Frost, Reuters reports, citing an EU official.

Earlier today, Politico had reported that Barnier would meet Frost for informal post-Brexit transition trade talks, which are likely to be extended next week in Brussels ahead of the European Council Summit.

Separately, the Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney was reported by Reuters, saying that he believes the UK can get a limited trade deal with the EU that avoids tariffs and quotas.

Market reaction

GBP/USD has reversed a major part of the early gains, trading around 1.2940 amid downbeat UK growth and industrial figures and Brexit uncertainty.