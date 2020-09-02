EU's Barnier: Ready to move from our initial position on fisheries if UK moves

There is enough flexibility within the EU27 mandate to reach a Brexit deal with the United Kingdom (UK), European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday, per Reuters.

"We did not see any changes in the UK's position following the meeting with the UK negotiators this week," Barnier added. We still hope and still think that a deal is possible. We need a breakthrough, we need to move."

"We are ready to move from our initial position on fisheries if the UK moves," Barnier further reiterated.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the British pound's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.27% on the day at 1.3345.