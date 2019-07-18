EU’s Barnier: EU "has never been impressed" by threats of the UK leaving without a deal (GBP unfazed)

The European Union (EU) Chief Brexit negotiator Michael Barnier is on the wires now, via Reuters, warning that the UK will have to "face the consequences" in a no-deal Brexit scenario.

EU "has never been impressed" by threats of the UK leaving without a deal.

It is not useful that Tory leadership contest to use threats of a no-deal Brexit.

There will be no renegotiation.

The withdrawal agreement is the only offer on the table.