EU’s Barnier: Brexit talks have reached deadlock

During a joint Brexit press conference with UK's David Davis, Michel Barnier, the EU's chief negotiator, was noted saying that the talks were constructive but we haven’t made much brexit progress.

Additional quotes:

• Still disagreements on citizens’ rights

• We are not asking Britain to make concessions, will only succeed via shared solutions

• UK to introduce simplified system for EU citizens to claim rights in UK

• Brexit talks gave reached deadlock

• Decisive progress is possible in the next 2 months

• UK said still not ready to confirm commitments it will pay, we are in an iImpasse