EU’s Barnier: Brexit talks have reached deadlock

EU’s Barnier: Brexit talks have reached deadlockBy Haresh Menghani
During a joint Brexit press conference with UK's David Davis, Michel Barnier, the EU's chief negotiator, was noted saying that the talks were constructive but we haven’t made much brexit progress.
Additional quotes:
• Still disagreements on citizens’ rights
• We are not asking Britain to make concessions, will only succeed via shared solutions
• UK to introduce simplified system for EU citizens to claim rights in UK
• Brexit talks gave reached deadlock
• Decisive progress is possible in the next 2 months
• UK said still not ready to confirm commitments it will pay, we are in an iImpasse
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.