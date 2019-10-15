EU's Barnier: A Brexit deal is still possible this week

The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier was out with some comments in the last hour, saying that negotiations are currently intense and it is still possible to reach a Brexit deal this week.
Additional quotes:
Any agreement must work for everyone.
It is high time to turn intentions on Brexit into legal text.
The comments provided a fresh boost to the British Pound and lifted the GBP/USD pair to fresh session tops, near the 1.2700 round-figure mark.
