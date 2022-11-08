- EURUSD is displaying a subdued performance above parity as investors turn cautious ahead of US mid-term elections.
- Fed Barkin sees no slowdown in the rate hike pace until a slowdown in the price growth.
- This week, US Inflation data will be of utmost importance.
The EURUSD pair has witnessed a mild correction after testing Monday’s high at 1.0031 in the Tokyo session. Exhaustion in the upside momentum has resulted in a minor selling interest in the asset, however, the asset still holds the parity as the overall risk impulse is still positive.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index has bounced back sharply from 110.05 as investors are turning cautious ahead of the US mid-term elections. S&P500 futures are displaying a flat-to-positive move in Tokyo after a bullish Monday amid optimism in the entire market.
On a contrary, the 10-year US Treasury yields have climbed to 4.22% after hawkish commentary from Richmond Federal Reserve (Fed) President Thomas Barkin. Fed policymaker believes that the ongoing pace of policy tightening by the US central bank will continue until promising signs of a slowdown in the inflationary pressures. He further added that “It would have made sense for the Fed to start tightening earlier.”
The outcome of the US mid-term elections will have a significant impact on the mighty DXY and will display the extent of political stability in the economy. Therefore, the contest among 435 seats of the House of Representatives and 34 seats of the Senate will be keenly watched.
Later this week, the release of the US inflation will remain in focus. Due to accelerating interest rates and a fall in gasoline prices, the inflationary pressures are expected to display slippages.
On the Eurozone front, investors are awaiting the Retail Sales data. The economic data may remain in a negative trajectory at -1.3% but will improve against the prior figure of -2.0%. Despite, soaring price pressures, lower retail sales indicate an extreme weakness in retail demand.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0013
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1.0021
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.986
|Daily SMA50
|0.9879
|Daily SMA100
|1.0048
|Daily SMA200
|1.0464
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0034
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9903
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9976
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.973
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0094
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9632
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9984
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9953
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9938
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9855
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9806
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0069
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0117
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD drops toward 0.6450 as US Dollar finds its feet
AUDUSD is dropping towards 0.6450 in the Asian trading hours, as the US Dollar finds its feet amid a mixed market mood. The Asian stocks are trading mixed, led by the decline in Chinese equities. Weak Australian NAB survey also weighs on the aussie.
EURUSD eases toward parity amid the USD rebound
EURUSD is trading close to parity, turning south amid a renewed uptick in the US Dollar. Investors remain on the sidelines in anticipation of the critical US inflation data later this week. Encouraging Eurozone Sentix data underpins the Euro ahead of the Retail Sales report.
Gold prints hidden bearish divergence below $1,700, US inflation eyed
Gold price recovers from intraday low to $1,675 during Tuesday’s sluggish Asian session. The yellow metal reverses the previous day’s pullback from the monthly high amid broadly softer US dollar. Market’s cautious optimism, talks of Fed’s pivot favor buyers ahead of US CPI for October.
The Sandbox price could be setting up for a monstrous move targeting $1.00
The Sandbox price is showing eye-candy-like technicals during the second trading week of November. As price coils between two indicators, traders are speculating whether or not to jump into the market. Key levels have been defined to gauge SAND's next move.
The week ahead: US Midterms elections, China data and more
As we start a new week stock markets are trapped in a narrow range. This is to be expected as this week is jam packed full of event risk. CPI reports for October will be the highlight of the economic calendar, especially US inflation that is scheduled for release on Thursday.