The latest data released by the Eurostat on Monday showed that the Eurozone unemployment rate ticked down to 7.5% in May vs 7.6% expected and 7.6% last.

The bloc’s jobless rate hit the lowest since July 2008, but the shared currency failed to benefit, leaving the EUR/USD pair consolidating the slide to 1.1316 near 1.1330 region, down 0.33%.

The main currency pair remains pressured by the increased demand for the US dollar across its major rivals following a trade truce reached between the US and China over the weekend. Meanwhile, a lack of consensus reached on the EU top jobs also remain a drag on the spot.