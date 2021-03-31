Eurozone Preliminary CPI accelerates to 1.3% YoY in March, meets estimates

According to Eurostat’s preliminary reading of the Eurozone CPI report, the annual figure came in at 1.3% in March, matching expectations of 1.3% while edging higher from the previous figure of 0.9%.

The core figures rose by 0.9%% YoY in March when compared to 1.2% expectations and 1.1% booked in February.

Key details (via Eurostat)

“Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, energy is expected to have the highest annual rate in March (4.3%, compared with -1.7% in February), followed by services (1.3%, compared with 1.2% in February), food, alcohol & tobacco (1.1%, compared with 1.3% in February) and non-energy industrial goods (0.3%, compared with 1.0% in February).”

EUR/USD reaction

EUR/USD eased daily highs on mixed Eurozone inflation data.

The spot holds onto the Lagarde-led gains at 1.1740, higher by 0.23% on the day.