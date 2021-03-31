Lagarde speech: ECB won't be guided by short-term economic moves, EUR/USD jumps

The European Central Bank (ECB) won't be guided by the short-term economic moves, the central bank President Christine Lagarde said in a scheduled interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday.
Additional quotes
“Economic situation marked by uncertainty. “
“ECB must provide as much certainty as possible.”
“Balance of risk much more balanced in medium-term.”
“The market can test us as much as they want.”
“ECB will adjust PEPP as needed depending on financing conditions.”
“To reassess the pace of PEPP purchases in due course at a quarterly pace.”
“Vaccine rollout is short of what ECB has expected.”
“Hopes that EU recovery fund will be deployed in 2H 2021.”
“We will give sufficient notice before unwinding stimulus measures.”
EUR/USD jumps to test 1.1750
EUR/USD caught a fresh bid-wave and jumped nearly 20-pips to daily highs of 1.1748 on Lagarde’s comments, now trading at 1.1745, up 0.26% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tackles 1.1700 as dollar rises with yields ahead of Biden's speech
EUR/USD eyes a break below 1.17 as the dollar advances with Treasury yields ahead of President Biden's critical speech on infrastructure spending. Vaccine woes and surging covid cases in Europe continue to pressure the euro. EZ CPI and US ADP figures are also eyed.
GBP/USD: Pressured toward 1.37 amid dollar strength, upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD remains under pressure as the dollar gains with rising US yields. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating estimates. The US ADP jobs report and President Biden's speech are eyed.
GBP/USD: Pressured toward 1.37 amid dollar strength, upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD remains under pressure as the dollar gains with rising US yields. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating estimates. The US ADP jobs report and President Biden's speech are eyed.
$600 million in leveraged positions liquidated as Bitcoin price crashes 5%
Data from Bybt shows that $598,193,833 worth of leveraged positions have been liquidated over the past hour after Bitcoin took a sudden 5% nosedive.
ADP Private Payrolls March Preview: Consumers look to an early spring?
American workers have taken the recent improvement in the labor market to heart giving March the highest consumer sentiment readings in a year, despite the modest actual gains in employment and the yet massive overhang of job losses from last year’s lockdowns.