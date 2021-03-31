Lagarde speech: ECB won't be guided by short-term economic moves, EUR/USD jumps

The European Central Bank (ECB) won't be guided by the short-term economic moves, the central bank President Christine Lagarde said in a scheduled interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday.

Additional quotes

“Economic situation marked by uncertainty. “

“ECB must provide as much certainty as possible.”

“Balance of risk much more balanced in medium-term.”

“The market can test us as much as they want.”

“ECB will adjust PEPP as needed depending on financing conditions.”

“To reassess the pace of PEPP purchases in due course at a quarterly pace.”

“Vaccine rollout is short of what ECB has expected.”

“Hopes that EU recovery fund will be deployed in 2H 2021.”

“We will give sufficient notice before unwinding stimulus measures.”

EUR/USD jumps to test 1.1750

EUR/USD caught a fresh bid-wave and jumped nearly 20-pips to daily highs of 1.1748 on Lagarde’s comments, now trading at 1.1745, up 0.26% on the day.