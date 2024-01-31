Eurozone HICP Preview: Forecasts from six major banks, inflation rate to fall

Eurostat will release a first flash estimate of Eurozone Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) data for January on Thursday, February 1 at 10:00 GMT and as we get closer to the release time, here are the expectations forecast by the economists and researchers of six major banks regarding the upcoming EU inflation print.
Headline Eurozone inflation is expected at 2.8% year-on-year vs. 2.9% in December, while core inflation is expected to ease two ticks to 3.2% YoY.
Commerzbank
The inflation rate excluding the often highly volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices is likely to have fallen further from 3.4% to 3.2%. We expect headline inflation rate to fall from 2.9 % to 2.6 %.
Deutsche Bank
We expect the headline Eurozone index to come in at 2.81% YoY (2.9% in December) and core at 3.27% (3.4%). We continue to see inflation easing further and settling around the target in the medium term, with headline averaging 2.1% YoY in 2024 and 2.3% YoY in 2025.
ABN Amro
Eurozone HICP inflation is expected to have stabilised at 2.9% in January. Core HICP inflation, in contrast, is expected to have declined in January, as the upward impact of past rises in energy prices is petering out. On top of that underlying inflationary pressures are easing due to the economic weakness that started in 22Q4 and has continued throughout 2023.
SocGen
The Euro Area January flash HICP is likely to print unchanged at 2.9% YoY, with core 0.3pp lower at 3.1% YoY. There is more uncertainty than usual in these forecasts, given the annual weighting changes.
Citi
Headline Euro Area CPI YoY (January flash) – Citi Forecast 2.5%; Prior 2.9%; Core YoY CPI, prior 3.4%. The January print is hard to predict (given seasonals, regulated price changes, the unwind of energy interventions, new weights), This sets up for a potentially oversized reaction this week.
TDS
We look for EZ HICP inflation to edge down to 2.8% in January, reversing a touch of December's jump. Core inflation likely fell to 3.2% YoY. New HICP weights should add some upside pressure on the print, as the weight of the energy component should come down quite notably – thus removing some disinflationary pressure on headline inflation. The end of German energy subsidies, higher electricity network fees, and an increase in restaurant VAT also add upside risk. That said, we expect the slowdown in core momentum to continue.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.0850 after US data
EUR/USD gained traction and rose above 1.0850 in the second half of the day on Wednesday after the data from the US showed that employment in the private sector rose less than expected in January. Investor await Federal Reserve's policy decisions.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2700 ahead of Fed decisions
GBP/USD recovered above 1.2700 following a quiet European morning on Wednesday. Following the weaker-than-forecast ADP Employment Change data for January, the US Dollar struggles to gather strength. Market focus remains on Fed decision.
Gold climbs to two-2week highs ahead of Fed decision
Declining US yields across the curve and the sell-off in the greenback motivates the precious metal to advance to fresh tops north of the $2050 mark per troy ounce ahead of the FOMC event.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Here’s what needs to happen for BTC to hit $50,000
Bitcoin (BTC) price shot up 3% on Monday but has since undone most of the gains and currently trades around $42,762. But a few things need to happen before BTC shows its bullish hand and resumes the uptrend.
US Federal Reserve Decision Preview: Interest rates to remain unchanged, focus on rhetoric
The Federal Reserve (Fed) will announce the first monetary policy of 2024 on Wednesday, and market participants largely expect the Committee to leave the Fed Funds Target Range unchanged at 5.25%–5.50%.