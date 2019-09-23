Eurozone Flash Manufacturing PMI drops to 45.6 in September, EUR/USD keeps weekly lows

The Eurozone manufacturing sector activity continues to deteriorate further and remains in the contraction territory this month, the latest manufacturing activity survey from IHS/Markit research showed.
The Eurozone manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) came in at 83-month lows of 45.6 in September vs. 47.3 expected and 47.0 last while the services PMI dropped to eight-month lows of 52.0 vs. 53.3 expected and 53.5 last.
The IHS Markit Eurozone PMI Composite fell from 51.9 in August to 50.4 in September, hitting fresh 75-month troughs.
Comments from Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit
“The eurozone economy is close to stalling as a deepening manufacturing downturn shows further signs of spreading to the services sector.”
“The survey data indicate that GDP looks set to rise by just 0.1% in the third quarter, with momentum weakening as the quarter closed.”
“The goods-producing sector is going from bad to worse, suffering its steepest downturn since 2012, but a further worrying trend is the broadening-out of the malaise to the service sector, where the rate of growth has now slowed to one of the weakest since 2014.”
“The details of the survey suggest the risks are tilted towards the economy contracting in the coming months. Most vividly, new orders for goods and services are already falling at the fastest rate since mid-2013, suggesting firms will increasingly look to reduce output unless demand revives.”
The EUR/USD pair meanders nearly weekly lows of 1.0965 on poor Euro area Flash Manufacturing PMIs, as the bears now target the YTD lows of 1.0926 heading into ECB President Draghi’s testimony, due later today at 1300 GMT.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.10 amid weak German PMIs
EUR/USD has dropped sharply below 1.10 after German Manufacturing PMI dropped to 41.4 and other figures are disappointed. Fears of a recession are mounting. ECB's Draghi speaks later.
GBP/USD trades below 1.25 as markets await a Brexit breakthrough
GBP/USD is trading below 1.25, little changed. PM Johnson has expressed optimism ahead of meetings with EU leaders in New York. The opposition Labour Party's is trying to iron out its position on Brexit.
USD/JPY: Bulls reasurting themselves amid improved trade sentiment
USD/JPY holds firmer starting out the week, as the optimistic sentiment for trade talks remains on track. However, the further upside remains capped by falling Treasury yields-led broad USD weakness.
Gold stays below 2-week-old resistance-line despite trade/political pessimism
Gold prices fail to portray the recent risk-aversion wave as they remain below near-term resistance-line while taking rounds to $1,513 on early Monday. The geopolitical tension has been the major driving force for markets’ immediate risk sentiment off-late.
US China Trade and the Ever Strengthening Dollar
The US China trade dispute has been the main motif of the global economy for almost two years. The Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the IMF and the World Bank have cited its actual and potential risks numerous times.