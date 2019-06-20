Analysts at TD Securities point out that the EU Leaders have gathered to discuss filling the positions of EU Council President, EU Commission President, and ECB President.

Key Quotes

“They had earlier hoped to finalise the nominations over dinner on Thursday (with a press conference to follow), but EU election results have complicated the negotiations, and there's no clear "winning formula" for the three top jobs now. It's not impossible that the ECB President be named later tonight (or at least, an unofficial list of finalists leaked), but it looks more and more like the decisions will now take place at an "emergency summit" on 30 June / 1 July.”