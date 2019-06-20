Analysts at TD Securities point out that the EU Leaders have gathered to discuss filling the positions of EU Council President, EU Commission President, and ECB President.
Key Quotes
“They had earlier hoped to finalise the nominations over dinner on Thursday (with a press conference to follow), but EU election results have complicated the negotiations, and there's no clear "winning formula" for the three top jobs now. It's not impossible that the ECB President be named later tonight (or at least, an unofficial list of finalists leaked), but it looks more and more like the decisions will now take place at an "emergency summit" on 30 June / 1 July.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends its gains toward 1.1300 after the dovish Fed decision
EUR/USD has extended its gains after the Fed opened the door to cutting interest rates, stating that uncertainties have increased. Markets are awaiting EU leaders to divvy up top jobs.
GBP/USD holds onto gains after retail sales, ahead of the BOE
GBP/USD has extended its gains above 1.2700 after the Fed opened the door to rate cuts. UK retail sales fell by 0.5% in May as expected. The BOE's decision and two more rounds of the Conservative contest await traders.
USD/JPY tumbles to fresh multi-month lows in tandem with a slump in US bond yields
The USD weakens after the Fed opened doors for rate cuts by the end of 2019. Bearish traders further took cues from the ongoing slump in the US bond yields. BoJ’s decision to maintain status-quo fails to provide any respite for the bulls.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid near $1380 level
Gold built on the post-FOMC upsurge and rallied to near six-year tops during the Asian session on Thursday, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.
FOMC: Prelude to a rate cut?
The Federal Reserve added little new to its policy prescript in Wednesday’s FOMC statement and economic projections and with the anticipation for a July rate cut long priced into market levels the reaction was decidedly uninvolved.