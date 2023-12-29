Share:

The Euro wavers around 1.1050 in a choppy year-end trading session.

Investors bets on Fed cuts in 2024 keep USD buyers in check.

US data released on Thursday strengthened the case for a soft landing in Q4.

​​​The Euro (EUR) is trading moderately lower on Friday, weighed by a mild US Dollar recovery in a calm pre-holiday session. The pair maintains its broader bullish bias intact, with downside attempts limited well above 1.1000 and is on track to close the year with a 3.3% advance, snapping two consecutive years of decline. The US Federal Reserve's (Fed) dovish pivot has triggered a risk rally that has sent the US Dollar plunging across the board.



US Data released on Thursday revealed higher-than-expected Jobless claims while November’s Pending Home Sales remained flat against expectations of a 1% increase.



These figures confirm the theory that the US economy is losing pace in the fourth quarter, and on its way to a soft landing. This strengthens the case for Fed rate cuts in 2024 and adds negative pressure on the USD.



In the Eurozone, Spanish consumer prices have remained steady at a 3.3% yearly rate. These figures confirm that inflation remains sticky in some countries endorsing the ECB’s hawkish stance and underpinning support for the Euro.

Daily digest market movers: The Euro remains steady near highs with bets for Fed cuts weighing on the USD

The Euro remains firm with the US Dollar still near five-month lows amid plunging US yields.



Spanish Consumer Prices Index remained flat in December and grew at a 3.3% pace on the year, unchanged from the previous month.



On Thursday, the Governor of the Austrian Central Bank and ECB member, Robert Holzmann observed that there is no guarantee for a rate cut in 2024, which provided some support to the Euro.



US Weekly Jobless Claims increased by 118K in the week of December 15, beating expectations of a 110K reading.



US Pending home sales remained flat in November against market expectations of a 1% increase.



With only the Chicago PMI worth noting for today, recent US data is consistent with the soft-landing scenario that is fuelling bets of Fed cuts in early 2024.



Futures markets are pricing 85% chances of Fed cuts in March, and 150 bps cuts in the whole year, according to the CME Group FedWatch Tool.

Technical Analysis: Euro maintains its positive tone while above 1.1010

The Euro is trading with a moderately bearish tone in Friday’s European session, extending its reversal from Thursday´s highs at 1.1135. The US Dollar Index has resumed its recovery although it remains capped below previous support at 101.45. A break above here would trigger a deeper EUR/USD correction.



The broader trend, however, remains bullish with the pullback from Thursday's highs seen as a corrective reaction from heavily overbought levels. On the downside, the pair will face support at 1.1010 where the 4h 50 SMA meets previous swing highs and 1.0935.

On the upside, resistance levels remain at the July 27 high, 1.1145, which closes the path toward the 2023 high, at 1.1280.

Euro price this year The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this year. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -3.07% -5.06% -2.33% 0.09% 7.50% 0.64% -10.21% EUR 2.97% -2.36% 1.09% 3.39% 10.25% 3.79% -7.15% GBP 4.80% 2.29% 3.36% 5.59% 12.31% 5.40% -4.89% CAD 2.28% -1.11% -2.63% 2.30% 9.61% 2.15% -7.70% AUD -0.09% -3.51% -5.92% -2.41% 7.10% 0.39% -10.32% JPY -8.11% -11.42% -13.57% -10.19% -7.64% -7.80% -19.43% NZD -0.65% -3.73% -5.75% -3.00% -0.41% 6.72% -11.43% CHF 9.02% 6.72% 4.72% 7.75% 9.36% 16.28% 9.84% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).