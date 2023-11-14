Share:

The Euro leaps to the vicinity of 1.0800 against the US Dollar.

European stocks cling to daily gains on Tuesday .

US inflation figures surprised to the downside in October.

The Euro (EUR) gathers extra upside impulse against the US Dollar (USD), lifting EUR/USD to advance to new two-month tops near the 1.0800 barrier on Tuesday, an area also coincident with the critical 200-day SMA.

On the other hand, the Greenback sinks below the 105.00 region when measured by the USD Index (DXY), or eight-week lows, amidst the continuation of the decline from last week’s top around 106.00.

The pronounced knee-jerk in the Dollar comes amidst further weakness in US yields across different time frames, and it is particularly exacerbated after US inflation figures dropped more than expected in October. Indeed, tracked by the CPI, US consumer prices rose at an annualized 4.0% and 3.2% YoY when it comes to the Core reading (excluding food and energy costs).

Around the European Central Bank (ECB), recent views from Council members keep pointing to a prolonged pause of the current restrictive stance as inflation continues to run hot and well above the target.

Further strength for the single currency also came after Economic Sentiment in both Germany and the broader Eurozone improved to 9.8 and 13.8, respectively, for the current month. Still around the euro bloc, another revision saw the GDP Growth Rate contract 0.1% QoQ in Q3 and expand 0.1% over the ast twelve months.

Daily digest market movers: Euro shifts its focus to 1.0800

The EUR approaches the key barrier of 1.0800 vs. the USD.

US and German yields accelerate their daily retracement.

Investors anticipate that the Fed will not raise interest rates in December.

The ECB appears to have reached a stalemate in its tightening cycle.

Fears of FX intervention keep hovering around USD/JPY.

US Inflation Rate came in below estimates in October.

UK labour market report surprised to the upside.

Technical Analysis: Euro faces extra upside above 1.0800

EUR/USD maintains the constructive stance and trades at shouting distance from the key 1.0800 hurdle on Tuesday.

EUR/USD may challenge the key 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.0801 and the weekly top of 1.0945 (August 30) if the recovery continues. The psychological threshold of 1.1000 is followed by the August peak of 1.1064 (August 10) and another weekly high of 1.1149 (July 27), both of which precede the 2023 top of 1.1275 (July 18).

If sellers retake control, the pair may find temporary support at the 55-day SMA at 1.0637, ahead of the weekly low of 1.0495 (October 13) and the 2023 low of 1.0448. (October 15).

Additional decline in the pair is expected as long as it continues to trade below the 200-day SMA.

(This story was corrected on November 14 at 11:55 GMT to indicate that the temporary 55-day SMA is a support, not a resistance).